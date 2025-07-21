42-coin Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $68,000.60 or 0.57098449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $2.47 thousand worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00099879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00008804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000834 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

