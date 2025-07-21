3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 51,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 3.3%

MMM stock opened at $153.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $101.77 and a 12-month high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

