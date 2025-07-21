169 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,815,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.7%

CommVault Systems stock opened at $172.07 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $192.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommVault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.