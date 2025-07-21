1,516 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $464.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

