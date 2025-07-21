13,825 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

