11,000 Shares in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on Cemex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cemex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Cemex Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

