Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $40,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.16. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

