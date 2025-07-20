WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period.

BATS CALF opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

