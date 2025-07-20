WNY Asset Management LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $90,001.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,608,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,122.47. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 37,054 shares of company stock worth $335,021 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Increases Dividend

ECF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

