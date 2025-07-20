Whittier Trust Co. Takes $33,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1,136.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 16.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 42.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $288.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares in the company, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

