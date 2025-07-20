Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of -130.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

