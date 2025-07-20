Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

