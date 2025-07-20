Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of APA and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.82 on Friday. APA has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,964,000 after buying an additional 1,029,961 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in APA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 25,708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,393,000 after acquiring an additional 488,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in APA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,498,000 after acquiring an additional 850,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

