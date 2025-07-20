Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $87.06.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

