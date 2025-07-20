Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 855 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:FBIN opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

