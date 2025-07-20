Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 25,908 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1442 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

