Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $137,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $137,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after buying an additional 565,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11,261.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after buying an additional 472,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $77.74 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.