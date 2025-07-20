Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total value of $160,160.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,645.76. This represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.21 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.