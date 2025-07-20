Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

