Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $245.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $689.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $251.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.