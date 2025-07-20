Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sony by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 401,919 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sony by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 108,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $2,469,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SONY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SONY opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

