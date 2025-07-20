Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of ASML by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASML by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $734.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $769.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $289.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

