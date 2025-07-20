Wall Street Zen Upgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to “Buy”

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

UBER opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

