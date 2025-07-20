Wall Street Zen Downgrades Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) to Sell

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

QTTB stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Q32 Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.07.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.33. Analysts forecast that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

About Q32 Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTTB. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Sanofi acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

