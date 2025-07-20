Wall Street Zen Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Sell

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get BancFirst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

BancFirst Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $135.30 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $95.78 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,720. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,649,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34,094.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BancFirst by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.