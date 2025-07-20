Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.31 and its 200 day moving average is $256.53.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

