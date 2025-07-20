Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $19,615.42 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Eisner sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $19,615.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,260.46. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.41 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,769.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $7,961,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 16,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 843,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 703,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

