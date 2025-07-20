Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,616 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $46,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

ABCB opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

