Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,731 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $39,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $56.45 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the sale, the director owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock worth $3,533,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

