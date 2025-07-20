Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 145,403 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of NCR Voyix worth $44,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen bought 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VYX opened at $14.11 on Friday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

