Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Masco worth $42,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 506.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 75,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $919,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Masco Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

