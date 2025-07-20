Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 37,142 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $42,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brink’s Trading Down 1.0%
NYSE BCO opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $115.91.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.
