Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $44,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Belden by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Belden by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

