Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.67 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,819 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $47,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

