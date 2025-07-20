Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 4,246.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $47,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiriusPoint

In related news, Director La Gueronniere Rafe De sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,149.90. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SiriusPoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE SPNT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 6.30%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

