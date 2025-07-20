Verum Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $153.71 Thousand (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Verum Coin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Verum Coin token can now be bought for about $4,482.24 or 0.03799146 BTC on exchanges. Verum Coin has a market cap of $5.44 billion and approximately $153.71 thousand worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin Profile

Verum Coin launched on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 8,786,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,671 tokens. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info. The Reddit community for Verum Coin is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verum Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin.

Verum Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 8,784,400 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 4,483.35141929 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $152,541.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

