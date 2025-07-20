Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $544.79 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.