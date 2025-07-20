Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $566.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.