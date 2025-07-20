Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,011 shares in the company, valued at $452,571.60. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.01 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

