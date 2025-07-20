Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 88.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

