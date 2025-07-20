Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,929.69. This represents a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,922.50. The trade was a 10.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $253,568 in the last three months. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:VSH opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.63%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

