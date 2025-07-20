Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,654 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.14 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

