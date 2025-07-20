Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.60.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FIX opened at $555.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.56 and its 200 day moving average is $431.31. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $559.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

