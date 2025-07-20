Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,511 shares in the company, valued at $793,018.92. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

