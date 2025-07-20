Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 169.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.