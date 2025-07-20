Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albany International by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Albany International Trading Up 0.0%

AIN stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Albany International Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

