Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.