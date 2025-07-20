Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $576.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.89 and a 200-day moving average of $536.23. The company has a market cap of $700.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $578.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

