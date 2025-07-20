Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Dahring Cusmano LLC

Dahring Cusmano LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,900,000. Finally, Pandi LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,896,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $243.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

