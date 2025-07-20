Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VTWG opened at $213.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $231.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.3786 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

